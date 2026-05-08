The Minister-designate for Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has denied reports claiming he promised to fix Nigeria’s power grid within three months.

Tegbe, through his spokesperson, Adeola Adelabu, described the reports as a misrepresentation of remarks he made during his Senate screening on May 6, 2026.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Adelabu said the minister-designate only stated that timelines for reforms in the power sector were still being worked out and remained subject to diagnostics and consultations with stakeholders.

“Our attention has been drawn to inaccurate media reports alleging that the Honourable Minister-designate, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, promised to fix Nigeria’s power grid within three months.

“This claim is a clear misrepresentation of his remarks. At his Senate screening on May 6, 2026, Mr Tegbe made no such commitment,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Tegbe assured senators that initial efforts aimed at stabilising the national grid would commence within his first 100 days in office, while broader structural reforms could take about one year.

The aide explained that the proposed reforms would focus on improving sector credibility, addressing gas supply challenges and expanding electricity metering across the country.

“My promise to this chamber is that Nigerians will see visible improvement in the sector,” Tegbe was quoted as saying during the screening.

He also pledged to stabilise the national grid, modernise electricity infrastructure, improve commercial frameworks and enforce accountability across the power value chain.

On electricity tariffs, the minister-designate reportedly assured lawmakers that reforms would protect vulnerable consumers while ensuring sustainability and investor confidence in the sector.

The statement added that Tegbe remained open to constructive engagement with the media and was committed to transparency and measurable progress in addressing the country’s power challenges.

Tinubu had recently nominated Tegbe as Minister of Power following the exit of Adebayo Adelabu from the ministry during the cabinet reshuffle announced by the Presidency.

Tegbe, an engineer and public policy expert, appeared before the Senate for screening, where he outlined plans to tackle challenges in the electricity sector, including grid instability, metering gaps and power infrastructure deficits.