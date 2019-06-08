Armed robbers chase bank customer to police station

Personnel of the Orji Police Division in Owerri, Imo State on Friday shot dead one of the armed robbers who chased a bank customer to their division.

The incident, which led to exchange of gun fire, caused pandemonium on Owerri-Okigwe Expressway.

The gun duel made shops, banks and a patrol station within the area to quickly close for the day out of fear.

One of the policemen, who engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle, said one of the hoodlums died instantly while three others escaped with bullet wounds.

He said, “They trailed the man from a bank in Mbieri and when their target noticed that he was being trailed, he diverted his movement and headed for our station.

“The man stopped and ran to our station and the idiots had the gut to chase him to our station and open fire on us. We responded and gunned one of them down. Three others escaped with bullet wounds.”

The police source told our correspondent that a pistol with five expended bullets and one unexpended bullet was recovered from the slain robber.

The bank customer, who was identified as Nsofor, told our correspondent at the police station that he had gone to one of the new generation banks to pay in N20,000 cheque into his account.

He explained that on leaving the bank, he noticed that some men on a motorcycle started trailing him.

The cleric said, “I paid N20,000 cheque I have into my bank account and came out with a bag that was with me. I entered my car and drove off. As I was driving, I noticed that some boys on a motorcycle were trailing me. I had to change my direction and head for the police station.”

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development when contacted.