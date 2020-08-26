Army disowns websites selling application forms

The Nigerian Army Medical Corps (NAMC) and School of Medical Sciences (NASMS) has warned Nigerians against patronising websites offering to secure admission into the school at a fee, describing them as fake and fraudulent.

The army gave the warning on Tuesday following reports that some websites not related to the school were luring prospective applicants with promises to secure admission for them at a fee.

According to spokesman for NAMC, Lieutenant Yusuf Mohammed, the headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps and Nigerian Army School of Medical Science have no role in the establishment or operations of “these fraudulent social media websites.”

