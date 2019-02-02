ASUU, FG talks end in deadlock

February 2, 2019 0

The Federal Government has said it is confident  its meeting  with the  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Friday  will lead to the end  of the lingering ASUU strike in public universities.

Ngige, who addressed the media after the meeting,  said the Federal Government had offered ASUU what it could afford.

He said the Federal Government  was waiting  for  ASUU to    respond  after  the  leaders, who were at the meeting,  had met  with  the members of the union.

He said, “The meeting was protracted but the good news is that we have got  to the end of the tunnel.

We have finished the grey areas. On the issue of N50bn (demanded  by ASUU for revitalisation), we have offered what we have. We do not have N50bn  but we have offered something reasonable.

“Hopes (of universities  reopening) are  very high now, by Thursday, we will know.”

But the mood of  the ASUU leaders after the meeting suggested that there was no definite time when the strike would be called off.

ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, told  reporters  that although progress had been made, it was too early to talk about  reopening schools.

He  said, “I cannot tell you that (when  the strike will be called off) now until I tell my members. It is the feedback we came for today but we have information for our members. Until we tell our members we cannot tell you.”

Also, when asked how much the FG offered from the N50bn the union demanded  and when it was likely for students to return  to school, the ASUU president declined comment.

However, he said,  “Until we meet our members, we cannot give any information. That is why I said we are making progress and the progress we are making is in  everybody’s interest and stakeholders will benefit at the end of the day. We will be meeting  again on Thursday.

“We have trashed all grey areas so the progress we have made must first be related to our members.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

PDP demands Buhari’s disqualification for using Niger Republic mercenaries at Kano rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari ...