Atiku asks Buhari to sign electoral bill

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday appeared before the National Peace Committee convened by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, where he signed the peace accord for the 2019 general elections.

Speaking shortly after signing the peace deal, Atiku commended President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to sign the accord, but also advised him to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018.

“I commend the President for accepting to sign the peace agreement. But let me also advise him to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill”, Atiku said at the event witnessed by many PDP stakeholders and supporters.

Those at the event included, the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former presidential aspirant and former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Saminu Turaki (SAN).