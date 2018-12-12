BREAKING: Atiku, Ezekwesili sign peace pact today

The Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) counterpart, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, are to sign the peace accord on the conduct of the 2019 elections today.

The two candidates and some others were not present when President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress signed the accord in Abuja on Tuesday.

The National Peace Accord was convened by eminent Nigerians led by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

Details later.