Attack on governor’s convoy: Atiku demands new anti-Boko Haram strategy from Buhari

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Nigerian government to adopt new strategies to deal with the menace of insecurity.

Atiku made the statement, on Saturday, while condemning the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum by Boko Haram terrorists.

Atiku noted that the attack should be a source of concern and a reminder that the current method adopted to fight insurgency in Nigeria must be dropped.

The former VP said: “The attack on Gov. Babagana Zulum in which over a dozen security operatives were killed between Monguno and Baga should be a source of concern not only because it is the second time such an attack is taking place in recent times, but because the Borno governor is not a soft target.

“This attack is yet another reminder that we need to adopt new strategies to deal with the menace of insurgency decisively. I convey my condolences to the families of the deceased. I solidarise with the government and people of Borno that Gov Zulum did not come to any harm.”

The attack on governor Zulum’s convoy was said to have happened between Monguno and Baga areas of the state on Friday.

The governor had left Maiduguri for Baga to prepare for the planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri to the camps in Baga.

A security source said the attack left mainly security personnel comprising eight policemen, three soldiers, and four Civilian Joint Task Force operatives dead.

Friday’s incident is the second attack on the governor’s convoy in recent times around Baga – a town the Nigerian military claimed they had retrieved from Boko Haram terrorists.