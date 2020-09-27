COVID-19 claims three lives in Nigeria

Three persons have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Saturday.

Two of the deaths occurred in Plateau and one in Lagos, according to NCDC data.

“Till date, 58198 cases have been confirmed, 49722 cases have been discharged and 1106 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

The announcement came as the virus spread slowed again, with the number of infections plunging.

From 213 cases reported on Friday, the infections fell to just 136 on Saturday.

Lagos reported 41 cases, the highest for the day. It was followed by its neighbour Ogun with 27 cases.

Rivers logged 19 cases and Abia 10. Ten other states reported single digit infections.

There was zero infection for Abuja, the Federal capital, which recorded 29 cases on Friday.

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities

The Breakdown state by state

Lagos-41

Ogun-27

Rivers-19

Abia-10

Oyo-6

Plateau-6

Bauchi-5

Ondo-5

Ekiti-4

Kaduna-4

Edo-3

Ebonyi-2

Bayelsa-1

Delta-1

Osun-1

Yobe-1