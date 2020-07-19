Azuh Amatus unveils Nollywood Media & Research Centre

Nollywood Media And Research Centre (NOMAREC)

Nollywood Media And Research Centre, (www.nomarec.com), a new information resource hub that is out to provide media-driven and in-depth research on Nollywood—the globally renowned Nigerian motion picture industry, its practitioners and various publics has been unveiled.

According to a statement issued in Lagos by its Founder and CEO, Azuh Amatus, NOMAREC serves as a rendezvous for journalists, filmmakers, professionals, scholars, researchers, film writers, students, entertainment enthusiasts, agencies and stakeholders within and outside Nigeria to access media-related and industry data on Nollywood, virtually.

Shedding more light on NOMAREC and the services offered at the first-of-its- kind media and research driven centre, Azuh, a leading and revered Nollywood journalist with over two decades experience, disclosed that it is a one-stop virtual shop for reliable media contents and information on Nollywood.

Azuh, a multiple-award-winning journalist further stated that NOMAREC is basically out to help expand the frontiers of Nollywood by assisting individuals, corporate bodies, and government agencies to conduct media-related researches on Nollywood and its various publics with ease and adherence to global best practices.

”We also release up to date reports, news, features, analyses and general information on Nollywood. We organise periodic trainings and seminars for entertainment journalists covering Nollywood. At the centre, we also facilitate meetings and interactions among Nollywood stars, stakeholders and those seeking to engage them professionally. We offer professional media advice on Nollywood matters to interested publics. As part of our engagements too, we organise and facilitate press/media conferences, red carpet sessions and location visits for those seeking such services in Nollywood. Above all, we consult for most Nollywood stars and the various publics seeking their services and endorsements,” he explained.

Elaborating more, Azuh added that their vision at NOMAREC is using the media to create easy access for information flow and research on Nollywood and its stakeholders, while their mission is to use the media to provide basic information about Nollywood to those seeking to work, invest, collaborate and know more about the industry.

“We are equally proud of our core values, which are robust media contents, strong Nollywood background, reliable information and deep research,” Azuh who is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of leading online newspaper, Daylightng, concluded.