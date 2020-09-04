Bandits ambush vigilantes in Niger State, kill 17

No fewer than 17 vigilante men in Dukku town of Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State were on Wednesday evening ambushed and killed by bandits.

The vigilante men also killed three of the bandits in the process.

Disturbed by the incessant attacks, Dukku community mobilised to take the battle to the bandits, who were said to be in the Iri forest.

It was gathered that the plan to attack the bandits leaked, resulting in the bandits ambushing the men of the vigilante group in the forest and killing 17.

The vigilantes reportedly killed three of the bandits.

The Chairman of Rijau Local Government Area, Bawa Bello, when contacted on the telephone confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, it happened, we killed some of the bandits and the bandits killed some of our men.

“I have submitted a written report to the Commissioner for Local Government who is our boss. He should give you the details.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has appealed to the people of the state “to remain calm as government is on top of the security situation”.

In a message of condolence, Bello maintained that “no responsible government will fold its arms and allow law-abiding and innocent citizens to be mauled down”.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured victims.