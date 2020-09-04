COVID-19 cases near 55,000 as FG extends PTF mandate to December

Nigeria now has 54,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 125 new cases recorded on Thursday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 42,627 patients have now been discharged, with 1,048 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Thursday night with 42 cases, with FCT following with 25 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Katsina-14

Kaduna-11

Kwara-8

Ondo-7

Delta-4

Anambra-3

Oyo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Osun-2

Cross River-1.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the six-month mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), due to expire on September on 17 until the end of December, 2020.

The Chairman PTF, Boss Mustapha announced this on Thursday when the task force addressed the press at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The extension was granted after the federal government reviewed the four weeks of transition into the third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19, which comes to end with effect from 12.01 am on Friday 4th September.