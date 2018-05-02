Bauchi govt to employ more health workers

Bauchi State Government says it will embark on massive employment of more health workers in the state, to reduce manpower shortage the health sector.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Zuwaira Hassan made this known at the National Executive Council Meeting of the National Association of Government, General, Medical and Dental Practitioners held at Zaranda Hotel in Bauchi.

‎

Dr Zuwaira Hassan who acknowledge that inadequate manpower in the health sector was a nationwide problem, said the state government was committed to filling all existing gaps.

The President, National Association of Government, General, Medical and Dental Practitioners,‎ Dr. Assor Amadi called on Federal and state governments to ensure training and retraining of health workers, to reduce medical tourism abroad.

The Bauchi Stat‎e Chairman of the Association, Dr. Musa Yusuf stressed the need for government at all levels to provide medical equipment in all health facilities to enhance performance of Health workers in the country.

The event has at its theme, Achieving Universal Health Care Coverage in Resource Limited Settings.