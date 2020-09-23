Boko Haram ambush: Gov. Zulum donates house, N20m to family of late Col. Bako

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday announced a donation of a house and 20 million Naira to the widow and children left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako.

Bako died on Monday from wounds sustained in an ambush mounted by Boko Haram.

Insurgents ambushed the Commander’s troop on Sunday morning.

Zulum described Col. Bako, as a fallen warrior.

Bako was Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in charge of Damboa and surrounding axis in southern Borno.

He died at a military hospital in Maiduguri on Monday.

Zulum, at the burial of the late Commander in Maiduguri on Tuesday, paid glowing tribute and announced house and cash donation to family of the deceased.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of Late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria.”

“Col. Bako was a gallant and dogged military officer, under whose watch Damboa was never defeated. He is humble and committed in discharging his duties, he is part of the success recorded in degrading Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.”

“He has been one of the greatest in trying to stabilize not only Borno but even the neighbouring Yobe State. We will remember his contributions forever, may almighty Allah reward him, and forgive him.”

“To his family, may Allah give them fortitude to bear this irreparable lost. To all the soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Military that lost their lives, may Almighty Allah reward and forgive them. The injured ones we pray for their quick recovery.”

“I am reliably informed that Col. Bako did not have a house of his own. We cannot ignore the family he left behind. We share their grief and nothing can equal his life. Nevertheless, I am pleased to announce that Borno State Government will build a befitting house for the family of late Col. Bako.

“I was also told that the Nigerian Army under the distinguished leadership of Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has offered a scholarship to his children, we will also support the family to compliment the efforts of the military.”

“For the welfare of his family, Borno State Government will release the sum of 20 million as support for them. A cheque to the effect will be ready later today or tomorrow morning” Zulum said.

The Governor on Monday expressed sadness on the news of Bako’s demise.

Zulum described the Commander as one who inspired his troops and led them in the

frontline with exceptional courage which was clearly out of pure patriotism.

He had also said the death of Bako and heroes like him shall not be in vain.