Rivers CP orders arrest of five policemen for killing musician

Rivers Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan has ordered arrest of Sergeant Isaiah Ben and four other policemen for allegedly shooting 20-year-old singer dead.

Ben, attached to 35 Police Mobile Force, PMB, Jigawa, who allegedly shot dead a 20-year-old budding singer and songwriter, Daniel Chibuike Ikeagwuchi, in Port Harcourt and four other policemen of the Anti-kidnapping unit, have been arrested.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the DPO of Elelewon, CSP Chima Nnaji has arrested and transferred the sergeant and four police officers from Anti-kidnapping involved in the incident to state Criminal Investigation Department, CID for further investigation.

“The leader of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on patrol along Elelenwo took one Daniel Ikeaguchi with Sergeant Isaiah Ben attached to 35 PMF Jigawa but on guard duty at an Estate in Elelenwo, who allegedly shot the deceased to the Elelenwo Police Station.

“On the receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chima Nnaji, immediately ordered that the boy who was bleeding be taken to the Hospital, but he eventually died and was deposited at the UPTH Mortuary.

”The DPO after his preliminary Investigation transferred the Sergeant and the four policemen from Anti-Kidnapping to the State CID for further Investigation. They are still being interrogated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of Ikeagwuchi, who was allegedly shot to death by a police officer guarding a supermarket at Elelewon last Saturday when the deceased and one of his friends were being chased by personnel of Anti-kidnapping unit, is calling for Justice.

The elder sister to the deceased, Maureen Ikeagwuchi in live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt called on the Police authority to ensure the matter is not swept under the carpet.

She said the family would do everything within the ambit of the Law to ensure justice is done.