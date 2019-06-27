Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe

June 27, 2019

Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday evening launched attack on a military base in Goniri town, Gujba local government area of Yobe state, locals and security sources have confirmed.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the town around 6:00pm, in gun trucks and headed directly to the military location.

“I cannot tell the number of gun trucks they drove in to carry out the attack but I saw many”, a resident who escaped the area said.

He said the insurgents engaged the military in gun dual for over two hours before the gunfire subsided.

“There is no sound of gunshot and the town is silent,” he said.

