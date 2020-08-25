Borno fixes local government election Nov 28

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission has announced November 28, 2020, as the new date for election into local government councils in the state.

The election which was earlier scheduled to hold in June had to be suspended because of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri on Monday, the Chairman of BOSIEC, Alhaji Abdu Usman said, “Modalities have been put in place with the time table for the electoral processes which is being kick started today with the press briefing which is aimed at notifying all stakeholders as well as political parties who may be interested in vying for various offices.”

He said the commission was poised to ensure that the election into the 27 area councils was credible, free and fair.