EFCC probe: I never conspired to witch-hunt Magu –Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has distanced his office from the ongoing probe of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

While denying allegations that he was on a witch-hunt mission against Magu, the minister said he was not responsible for the task of procuring witnesses at the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel probing the former EFCC chairman.

Malami was reacting to allegation made by one Victor Giwa, who accused him of conniving with one Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him over “his refusal to testify against Ibrahim Magu” at the ongoing investigative panel.

A statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu, yesterday said Malami never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with Wokoma nor asked anybody, personally or by proxy to engage him to testify against Magu.

“The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation who has not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.

“The Attorney General of the Federation is never a member of the panel nor does it fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and figment of imagination of mischief makers who want to create unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice and labouring incessantly, these days, to falsely cast aspersion on the AGF’s hard earned reputation.”