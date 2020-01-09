Borno Governor meets military, other agencies to review security

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara, wednesday met with heads of the military, paramilitary and other security agencies to assess and review the security situation in the state.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at the Government House, Maiduguri, was attended by all the heads of the forces involved in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram. They include the heads of the military, the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and paramilitary establishments.

The meeting, which was chaired by the governor and has the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Usman Jidda, as secretary, was convened to brainstorm on strategies to tackle the growing security concerns in the state.

Heads of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, police and other security establishments were in attendance.

Measures adopted by the council after an extensive review, were not made public in line with security tradition.

As part of his plan to educate the people on being security conscious, Umara had on Tuesday visited Jakana and Mainok towns, located on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway to reassure their residents of their security.

Both towns had come under threats from Boko Haram early this week.

In both places, the governor encouraged the people on the need to take security measures seriously.

He urged the residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or movement to the army and any other security officials.

Umara warned that anyone aiding criminal activities will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor also said that the state and federal governments would work together to make sure there is no compulsive basis to relocate more than 30,000 residents of the two towns, adding that doing so could lead to humanitarian crisis.

He said: “Evacuation of 30,000 persons will lead to humanitarian crisis. Additionally, non-existence of people from Jakana and Mainok would simply lead to the closure of Maiduguri-Damaturu highway. This will also entail cutting off food supplies to Maiduguri.

“We will work with the military to increase security measures that should not make it necessary to evacuate residents of Jakana and Mainok. We will not compromise the security of lives. We will do everything we can,” the governor said.