Brazil is advancing cryptocurrency adoption with a new bill, PL 957/2025, introduced by federal deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança on March 12, 2025.

The bill would allow employees to request up to 50% of their salary in cryptocurrency, with the remainder paid in Brazilian real.

Expatriates and foreign remote workers could receive 100% in crypto under Central Bank regulations.

Employers must follow the bank’s exchange rate and provide detailed salary breakdowns, ensuring tax consistency.

The bill also mandates employer-provided crypto education on security and volatility risks.

The proposal aims to modernize labor laws, promote financial innovation, and attract fintech talent.

Brazil’s approach differs from other nations, like Switzerland and Japan, which have integrated crypto without national reserves.

While separate from Brazil’s foreign policy, the bill aligns with the country’s interest in using cryptocurrencies for BRICS trade, reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.