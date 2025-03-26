Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that, effective March 25, 2025, Express Entry candidates will no longer receive bonus Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for job offers.

Previously, candidates could earn up to 200 points for senior management roles and 50 points for other skilled jobs, boosting their chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence.

With this change, job offers will remain relevant for certain immigration programs but will no longer provide extra CRS points.

IRCC describes the removal as a “temporary measure” but has not indicated when or if the points will be reinstated.

While the exact reasons are unclear, possible factors include prioritizing education, language, and work experience over employer connections, concerns about job offer authenticity, and evolving labor market needs.

Current Express Entry candidates relying on job offer points will see an immediate impact on their CRS scores.

Future applicants must now focus on other factors, such as language proficiency, education, and Canadian work experience, to stay competitive. Candidates already issued ITAs will not be affected.

To improve their CRS scores, applicants can enhance language skills, gain Canadian work experience, seek provincial nominations, or leverage a spouse’s profile.