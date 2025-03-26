The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command will impound any articulated vehicle seen carrying animals with passengers in the state.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Dr Samuel Ibitoye, made this known to newsmen after a meeting with members of the Ondo state House of Assembly on Wednesday in Akure.

He said that all anomalies associated with articulated vehicles in the state would be addressed for road safety.

He said that advocacy with enforcement agents on the activities of drivers of articulated vehicles were ongoing in the command.

“Enforcement is ongoing to address ‘mixed loading’ which is the mixture of humans and goods/animals.

“We are not taking it for granted; we will arrest and impound vehicles caught in such an act.

“We are collaborating with stakeholders in ensuring that drivers are cautioned and that they desist from the act.

“When crashes occur, you will think that it’s only the driver with his motor boy that is involved, but surprisingly, you will see over 10 persons in the vehicle, with cows.

“So, we are going on advocacy and enforcement; anybody that is caught will have his vehicle impounded and will be sanctioned accordingly,” Ibitoye said.

The sector commander said he was in the House to seek the support of the Speaker, Chief Olamide Oladiji, and the lawmakers in ensuring road safety in the state.

“We are here to seek their synergy, and bring them to the fold because road safety is a shared responsibility.

“Everybody, old and young, the high and the low, must play their roles to ensure that our roads are safe and saner for the good of this country and the development of the nation,” he said

Ibitoye advised road users to always be patient on the roads to forestall accidents.

“My advice is that road users should be patient; patience is the answer. They should not speed, drive dangerously, or overload their vehicles.

“They should not be in a rush but plan their journey very well and abide by the rules. This will save their lives and that of other road users,” he said.