BREAKING: 5 patients of COVID-19 discharged in Lagos

April 16, 2020 0

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced that five more patients of COVID-19 have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu gave the details of the discharged patients as three females and two males.

The Lagos State governor also revealed that the discharged cases of COVID-19 had tested negative in quick succession, hence, their discharge.

This brings the total number of discharged cases to 90.

Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to Lagosians “to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

@jidesanwoolu

Dear Lagosians,

Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society.

They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to .

1,484

Twitter Ads info and privacy
749 people are talking about this

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Celine Dion salutes ‘heroic’ workers in pandemic fight

Canadian singer Celine Dion has posted a heartfelt thanks to the “heroic” workers on the ...