BREAKING: 5 patients of COVID-19 discharged in Lagos

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced that five more patients of COVID-19 have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu gave the details of the discharged patients as three females and two males.

The Lagos State governor also revealed that the discharged cases of COVID-19 had tested negative in quick succession, hence, their discharge.

This brings the total number of discharged cases to 90.

Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to Lagosians “to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.: