BREAKING: Again, Buhari meets APC governors in Abuja 

October 10, 2018 0

President Muhammadu Buhari again on Wednesday held a meeting with some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting believed to be part of efforts aimed at resolving the crises that followed the party’s primaries across the country was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As of the time the meeting started at about 4pm, state governors in attendance included Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Gamduje (Kano) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

Nine APC governors had met Pres. Buhari last Thursday over the primary elections in their states.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

BREAKING: Amendment of 2010 INEC Act passes second reading

The Amendment of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act of 2010 on Wednesday, passed the ...