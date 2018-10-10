BREAKING: Again, Buhari meets APC governors in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari again on Wednesday held a meeting with some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting believed to be part of efforts aimed at resolving the crises that followed the party’s primaries across the country was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As of the time the meeting started at about 4pm, state governors in attendance included Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Gamduje (Kano) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

Nine APC governors had met Pres. Buhari last Thursday over the primary elections in their states.