BREAKING: FG bans production of codeine syrup in Nigeria

As part of efforts to tackle drug abuse in the country, the Federal Government, on Tuesday, banned the production of codeine-containing syrup in the country.

The federal government also banned sales of codeine containing cough syrup without prescription across the country.

In its place, government recommended dextromethorphan which is less addictive.

The Assistant Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Health, Olajide Oshundun, said in a statement the ban takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, importers must now get clearance before importing codeine pharmaceutical ingredients for cough preparations.

The federal government also directed the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to supervise the recall for labelling and audit trailing of all codeine containing cough syrups in the country.

It argued that the action became necessary because of serious abuse of the drug.

The statement reads: “Federal Ministry of Health has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations.