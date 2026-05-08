The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has denied reports claiming that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, was removed as chairman of the forum.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director General of the forum, Folorunso Aluko, the PGF described the report as “false and misleading.”

“The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON,” the statement read.

The forum stated that no meeting was held where such a decision was taken, insisting that Uzodimma remains the chairman of the body.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement added.

The PGF further said its secretariat had no knowledge of any resolution removing the Imo governor from office.

“The PGF secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the Chairman. His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, remains the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum,” it stated.

The forum also maintained that it remains united and focused on its responsibilities, urging members of the public and the media to disregard the report.