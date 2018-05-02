BREAKING: Masked DSS operatives, policemen storm National Assembly

There is a huge security presence in and around the National Assembly Complex Abuja today.

Operatives of the Department of State Services in hoods have manned the entrance to the Senate chamber and the lobby adjoining the House of Representatives.

The ‎Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to appear before the Senate today.

It is, however, uncertain if the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, who had earlier been summoned with the IG over the spate of insecurity in the country, would be appearing today too.

Details later…

