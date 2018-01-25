Buhari appoints Edward Lametek Adamu as new CBN deputy governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has tapped Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, a Christian from Gombe State, as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace Mr. Suleiman Barau who retired last month.

Adamu, who was once the Director in charge of the Strategy Management Department of the CBN, is currently the Director of Human Resources with the Bank, a position he has held since 2016.

He has more than 25 years experience working with the central bank, which has seen him serving in almost every aspect of its operations.