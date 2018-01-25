EFCC arrests former SGF, Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Samin Amaddin, confirmed this to Channels Television on Wednesday.

Mr Amaddin said the former SGF is cooperating with investigators and has been making useful statements.

He added that his interview with the anti-corruption agency would continue on Thursday.

Lawal was sacked in October 2017 over faud allegations relating to grass cutting contracts after President Muhammadu Buhari accepted the recommendation of a probe panel to terminate the appointment of Mr. Lawal.