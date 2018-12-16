Buhari, Chadian, Nigerien presidents vow to bring down Boko Haram

Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Idriss Deby Itno of Chad have renewed their commitment to fight the Boko Haram terrorists and bring their insurgency to an end.

The leaders, along with President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin and Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang, made the vow in Abuja Saturday, at the meeting of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

It was their second meeting in three weeks, following another meeting in N’djamena at the end of November.

Also at the Abuja meeting were the Ministers of Defence of Lake Chad Basin Commission Member Countries and the Chiefs of Defence Staff of Lake Chad Basin Commission and Benin Republic

The African leaders made their position known in a communiqué issued at the end of the summit convened by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mamman Nuhu, read the English version of the communique.

The regional leaders agreed to seek the support of the community leaders to strengthen the fight against terrorism.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the accelerated implementation of the Regional Stabilisation Strategy in the areas of Lake Chad affected by the Boko Haram crisis.

The Regional Stabilisation Strategy was recently endorsed by the African Union Peace and Security Council.

They, therefore, agreed to implement the Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) within the limit of available resources to provide immediate relief to the communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

While expressing appreciation to the African Union Peace and Security Council for renewing the yearly mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) for the year 2019, the leaders also commended LCBC partners and international community for their support and contributions.

They, however, urged them to extend additional assistance to the LCBC/MNJTF to eradicate the Boko Haram insurgency and to reinforce global peace and security.

The regional leaders also directed the Committee of the Chiefs of Defence Staff to meet regularly to assess the security situation and the efforts being made to bring an end to the insurgency.

They also thanked President Buhari for his inspiring leadership as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of Lake Chad Basin Commission.