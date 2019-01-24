Buhari claims progress in Nigeria’s economy, anti-corruption war, security

…if so, why did Borno governor go to Abuja crying? – PDP asks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said his government had done well in the area of security.

Buhari stated this while addressing the All Progressives Congress supporters at the party’s presidential rally at Giginya Stadium, Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital.

Obasanjo, had in an interview with the BBC Yoruba on Tuesday, lamented that Boko Haram insurgents were deadlier than they were before the present administration .

He also criticised Buhari’s economic policy, saying foreign investors were shunning the country.

But in Sokoto on Wednesday, Buhari said the mammoth crowd at the APC rally in Borno State on Monday was a proof of the success of his government in the area of security.

He stated, “When I came here in 2015 to campaign, I promised three things, to fight corruption, stop insurgency and to improve our economy. Today we can all see the results of the three.

“The unprecedented crowd that welcomed us in Borno was a testimony to the fact that we have done well in the area of security.

“The country has witnessed bumper harvest in the last two years, signifying that our economic policy is working.

“On corruption, I would not relent in fighting the menace. I assure you whoever is found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.”

The President recalled that when he led other party leaders on a campaign to the state in 2015, he was overwhelmingly received and massively voted for.

The President urged the electorate to vote for only the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, saying that they would not betray Nigerians.

On his part, the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assured the nation’s youths that the Buhari administration would cater for them.

He also assured Nigerians of food security, saying, “the country is on the path of development with a just and patriotic leader in President Buhari.”

The Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also assured the people of the state that a rail project would be extended from Gusau to Sokoto, up to the border town, Illela.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, praised the people of the state for the support given to the leader of the party in the state, Aliyu Wamakko.

He also advised them to vote for all the candidates of the party in the state.

Speaking earlier, Wamakko assured the President and all the party leaders of the total votes of Sokoto in the general elections.

Earlier on his arrival at the Sultan Abubakar III airport, Buhari was accompanied to the Sultan of Sokoto’s palace by Tinubu, Amaechi, Oshiomhole, as well as the defence and interior ministers, Manir Dan-Ali and Abdulrahman Dambazau, respectively. Security agents had a hectic time in controlling the crowd.

Buhari, was also in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, where he addressed another APC rally.

The President said his government had achieved peace in the North-East.”When I came on campaign in 2015, I promised to provide security, fight corruption and improve the economy. We have achieved peace in Borno and Yobe, we are trying to improve the economy and we are fighting corruption to recover looted funds,” he stated.

In response to Buhari’s claim that he had achieved security in the North-East, the Peoples Democratic Party said that the President was merely talking politics.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke to one of our correspondents, said there was no way the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, would have visited Abuja crying over the deplorable security situation in his state if things were working well.

Secondus said Buhari must have also forgotten that farmers in the North-East and North-Central had been crying over their inability to return to farm because of the insecurity in their areas.

He asked Nigerians to hold the President responsible for the killings of innocent Nigerians in the country.

He said, “Nigerians saw the governor of Borno State when he cried openly at the Presidential Villa over the deplorable security situation in his state.

“He said the situation was becoming unbearable and that people were being killed anyhow. Has the President forgotten that so soon?

“People came to see the President and waved at him to say goodbye. They came to see a man who promised so much but couldn’t deliver a little. They came to see a man who said he would make life better but has succeeded in making life miserable to them.

“Wives in Borno have become widows and he thinks they are happy? Truly, the President was never aware.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said the President must know that the “era of deceit is over.”

Atiku, who spoke through his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, said the President must come to the reality that his days “are numbered as the President of the people of Nigeria.”

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is being deceived by his aides. You know the President does not read and does not interact with the people.

“So, when he sees crowd of people gathered, he doesn’t not know the purpose. President Buhari is not in tune with the realities on the ground, even in his cabinet. – Punch.