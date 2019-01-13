Buhari govt, worst ever – Gov. Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst Federal Government ever in the country’s history.

Wike, who spoke during a mobilisation meeting at Unit 7, Ward 9 of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, said Nigerians had suffered beyond measure under the Buhari administration.

The governor maintained that Nigerians should not expect any good from the Federal Government which he said had been fighting everyone.

He said that the current administration had also been fighting the judiciary so that they could manipulate the forthcoming general elections.

The governor stated, “The APC Federal Government is fighting everyone. They struggled to destroy the National Assembly and failed. They are also fighting the judiciary; so, they can rig the forthcoming elections. They are trying to intimidate the judiciary.

“This government has suffered Nigerians beyond measure. There is nothing good that will come out of this government. It is the worst Federal Government ever.”

Wike also called on Rivers people to vote out the APC-led Federal Government on February 16 to attract benefits to the state.

The governor said that Rivers people would queue behind the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the general elections.

He stated that in the 4,442 polling units in the state, the voters would vote out the APC Federal Government in unison, adding that since 2015, the Buhari administration had not executed any project in Rivers State.

The governor said that mobilisation for votes was happening at the unit level to carry all Rivers people along in the move to oust Buhari from the power.

He said, “Vote out Buhari and vote in Atiku Abubakar. Let Buhari and APC pack and leave the Presidential Villa. Buhari’s tenancy has expired.”

Wike urged the people of the state to be alert at their respective units to ensure that PDP got victory at all levels.

In his remarks, the leader of the unit, Kingsley Owabie, said the unit would continue to support the governor for his project delivery, which he described as outstanding.

However, several calls and a text message to the state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone, for him to react to the governor’s claim were neither answered nor replied as of press time.