Buhari, others hail Adesina on reelection as AfDB President

The incumbent President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term as president by the Board of Governors of the bank.

The election which held on Thursday, gave him a hundred per cent of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank.

The Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Mrs Niale Kaba, who is also the minister of National Planning of Côte d’Ivoire announced the results.

The election took place on the final day of the 2020 annual meetings of the group, which was held virtually for the first time in the bank’s history.

Adesina, a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, will begin his new term on September 1, 2020.

Kaba, said, “I am delighted that the Board of Governors have re-elected Dr Adesina for a second term in office as president.

“As shareholders, we strongly support the bank and will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the bank over the next five years.”

Adesina, on his part, said, “I am deeply grateful for the collective trust, strong confidence and support of our shareholders for electing me for a second term as president.

“It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself.”

He added, “The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank Group.

“We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution for greater effectiveness and impacts.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Adesina on his re-election.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari congratulates AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina on re-election, leads round of applause at Council of State meeting.”

According to the statement, Buhari congratulated Adesina on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general.

The presidential spokesman said the news of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of State, President of the Senate, state governors, some ministers and senior government officials.

The statement read, “As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: ‘He deserves it.’

“The President extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.”

Buhari pledged full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also congratulated Adesina.

Lawan, in a statement by his media office said Adesina’s victory unequivocally affirmed the confidence and trust of the shareholders, management and staff of the bank in his leadership and the direction he was taking it.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the reelection of Adesina as a triumph of integrity and dedication to duty.

Gbajabiamila, who expressed his happiness over the development in a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Lanre Lasisi, said the reelection had provided Adesina with another opportunity to consolidate and sustain AfDB as a global financial force, even as it pushes African development agenda.

A former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, Ike Ekweremadu, also congratulated Adesina.

Ekweremadu, who is also a former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, in a statement in Abuja, described Adesina’s re-election as “a landmark victory, not only for Nigeria, but also for Africa as a whole.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, also congratulated Adesina.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, in a congratulatory message in Ado- Ekiti entitled ‘Fayemi congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB President’, described it as “well deserved”.

In the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor described Adesina’s re-election as “an attestation to his dynamic and pragmatic leadership which has helped to reposition the bank”.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also voiced his delight at the reelection of Adesina.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Adesina’s re-election was a testimony to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the growth and development of the Africa continent. – Punch.