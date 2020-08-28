ASS: Constitution review, electoral reforms on our priority list – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said constitutional and electoral reforms were currently receiving priority attention in the 9th National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that as soon as the House reconvened from its two-month annual recess on September 15, the committee on Constitution Amendment, headed by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, would hit the ground running.

The Speaker was quoted to have said this while speaking on the topic, ‘State of the Nation,’ at the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Bar Association’s virtual conference.

Gbajabiamila was quoted as saying, “The issue of reform or constitutional amendment is on the table of the House of Representatives. We already have a committee in place, and they will start work as soon as we return from our recess on September 15.

“But before then, we have the Police Reform Act Amendment Bill. I think it is now before the President. That will address a lot of issues such as community policing among others.

“For me, the constitutional reform and the electoral reforms are issues we take seriously.”