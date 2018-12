President Muhammadu Buhari has notified the National Assembly of his intention to ‎lay the 2019 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday next week.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, read the President’s letter at the plenary on Thursday.

Members of the House, however, condemned Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, for blaming the delay in the presentation of the budget after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.