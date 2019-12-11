Buhari requests Senate nod for new FIRS Chairman, members

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The request, which was contained in a letter dated December 9, 2019, was read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of nominees as the Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Those appointed by President Buhari alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami (North Central) are: James Yakwen Ayuba, North Central; Ado Danjuma, North West; Adam Baba Mohammed, North East; Ikeme Osakwe, South East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South West, and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South South.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government on the board are: Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service, and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission.

In a related development, the Senate also on Tuesday received another request from President Buhari seeking the confirmation of a newly appointed Chairman for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The letter dated December 9, 2019, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”