Buhari sacks Muiz Banire, names Adamu as new AMCON Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Mr. Edward Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This was contained in a letter sent to the Senate by the President on Tuesday.

The letter, dated December 9, 2019, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

”Banire was appointed as AMCON Chairman in 2018.

Adamu was appointed as CBN deputy governor on March 23, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years before he retired.

He was appointed as the CBN Director of Strategy Management Department in 2012, after a selection process.