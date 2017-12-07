Buhari signs three bills into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 assented to three bills.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the bills are Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017, Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017 and National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017,

On the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017, the statement said “The College to be sited in Enugu is to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.

For the Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017, it said “The Institute to be situated in Kaduna, is to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.

On the National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017, the statement said, “is to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency, sequel to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension’s Scheme under the Pension’s Reform Act, 2004.

Speaking on the bills, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Ita Enang, harped on the current cordial relationship between the Executive arm and the National Assembly.

According to him, the new relationship will make it possible for the 2018 budget to be passed before the end of 2017.

“As you can see, President Muhammadu Buhari has developed a strong cordial relationship with the National Assembly and this is responsible for the good working relationship you can now see”

“We are happy that the National Assembly is doing everything necessary to pass the 2018 budget on time, especially with the passage of the MTEF which is the foundation for the budget,” he said.