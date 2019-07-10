Buratai: Army promotions spark rumours of new Service Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the promotion of a former Commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force in the North-East, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, to the rank of a Lieutenant General, the same rank with the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The Nigerian Army confirmed this “accelerated promotion” on Tuesday, amidst suspicion that Adeosun, who is in charge of the army training and operations, is one of the top officers well placed to take over as the new Chief of Army Staff.

The Army Public Relations Officer, Col Sagir Musa, said in a statement on Tuesday that apart from Adeosun, the President also approved the promotion of “Brig.-Gen Abdulmalik Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division, to the rank of a Major General.”

He said, “The present administration has continued to demonstrate total and unflinching support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the bid to effectively contain the security situation in the country, especially activities of terrorists in the North-East.

“It is in this wise that the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army. The officers are granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East part of the country.

“The two senior officers are Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, who has been promoted to the rank of a Lieutenant General and Brig.-Gen Abdulmalik Biu, General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, and Commander, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of a Major General. Also, promoted to the rank of a captain is Lieutenant A.J. Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion, Bauchi.”

The army spokesman, in another statement, clarified that Adeosun was still the Chief of Training and Operations and not the Chief of the Army Staff, contrary to rumours.