CAN supports Enugu govt efforts to tackle COVID-19

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter, has expressed its support for efforts of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in containing Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

CAN expressed its position when members of the State Executive Committee led by the Chairman, Rt. Rev. Christian C. Obiefuna, paid a visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, and made a donation.

The Christian body told the governor that “we have watched keenly and seen your relentless efforts to protect the people of Enugu State from this global challenge”, adding that “we are here to express our support to your efforts and indeed the efforts of Enugu State Government, to fight this global pandemic known as COVID-19”.

While offering prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace in this trying moment, the state chapter of CAN encouraged the governor and reassured him of “our solidarity to your efforts in making sure that Enugu State is safe”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the State Chairman of CAN and other members of the delegation for their solidarity and support towards the state government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 in the state, noting that their encouragement and prayers will go a long way in containing the global pandemic.

Other members of the delegation are Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Benjamin Eze (Vice Chairman), Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa (Secretary), Assistant Secretary, Rev. Emmanuel O. Edeh (Assistant Secretary), Ven. Jonathan C. Agbo (Treasurer) and Barr. Onuora Okeke (Legal Adviser).