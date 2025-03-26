The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four people, including a native doctor and a teenage girl, for their alleged role in the killing of two siblings.

The children were drugged and killed at the Ogbodo Pipeline area of Rukpokwu in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Aniekan Uko, allegedly lured the children to a location, drugged them, and then killed them. He also drained their blood.

A lawyer helping with the police investigation, Linda Ojims, said the children were coming back from church when Uko stopped them and took them to an uncompleted building.

Ojims said the suspect may have hypnotized the children, making them follow him willingly.

She explained that after luring them, he gave them a drink that made them fall asleep, then raped and murdered them.

Ojims said, “The children were coming back from church. So along the line, the suspect, I don’t know whether he hypnotised or lured them, took them to an uncompleted building. He then induced the drink he gave to them. The children slept, he raped and murdered them.”

The police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday.

Iringe-Koko said officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted quickly and arrested the main suspect and his accomplices on March 23, 2025. She described the case as “horrific.”

According to the police boss, Uko confessed to the crime and said he got involved in ritual killings after visiting a native doctor.

He said he had seen the native doctor perform similar rituals for others in exchange for wealth and was told to provide fresh human remains and blood for ritual purposes.

The police said the victims, Chizaram Onuche and Chidinma Onuche, both seven years old, were killed in an uncompleted building.

During the arrest, officers recovered important evidence, including a bottle containing the victims’ blood. Investigators also found a kitchen knife used for the murder, an empty can of Black Bullet, which was used to drug the victims and a spoon used to collect their blood.

The victims’ bodies have been taken to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, assured the public that the suspects would face justice.

Adepoju urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

He said, “Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and possible accomplices. The safety and security of all citizens remain our top priority.”

Meanwhile, Ojims praised the police for arresting the suspects and urged them to ensure justice is served.

She emphasised the importance of a proper trial and called on the authorities to prosecute the case thoroughly.

She said, “I’m also helping in the investigation of the matter. I know that the police are investigating it. All I expect from them is to do the needful because this matter is of public interest and that of justice.

“If these perpetrators were not caught, we don’t even know what would have happened next. It could have been any other person I know. So I’m looking up to the police to do a diligent job because justice for one is justice for all.”

Ojims also urged the police to prepare their findings and ensure the case is properly prosecuted in court.

She said, “The children need justice because they didn’t do anything wrong. So the police should, after the investigation, prepare their findings and file the matter to court. We are also ready to follow up. And I pray that they also help in sanitizing the society through this medium.”