Coronavirus: Presidency disinfects State House, Buhari’s office

Intensive fumigation of the State House has begun, The PUNCH can report.

Fumigation experts arrived at the Villa about 9.30 am to commence the exercise, which a source said would cover all the offices at the Presidential Villa.

Findings indicated that as of 11.15 am, the experts were already in the main building housing the office of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), the floors, corridors, and major pathways.

“These people are not from Villa. They came from outside of the town (Abuja city). They are dressed in complete white overalls, masked and wear protective gears.

“The dressing is similar to how the National Centre for Disease Control officials wear their protective gears”, an official informed The PUNCH .

Recall that human traffic in and out of the Villa was scaled down beginning from Tuesday in a bid to address the raging coronavirus pandemic that had also infected some top government officials.