Court remands El-Zakzaky, wife in custody till March 25

The High Court sitting in Kaduna yesterday adjourned to March 25, 2019 the continuation of hearing on the amended charges against the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zinat but grant them access to medical attention.

Justice Gideon Kurada gave the order at the resumed sitting on the case against the duo and two others.

The Judge also accepted the withdrawal of charges against the third and fourth defendants, Yahya Yakubu and Sunusi Abdulqadir, who were standing trial alongside the IMN leader.

The state prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero, told newsmen after the proceedings that they had withdrawn the charges against the third and fourth defendants.

Bayero added that the court had asked the prosecution to amend its charges to conform with the new development.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana SAN, said that his clients were in dire need of medical attention, as they had not been given adequate medical care since December 14, 2015 when they were detained.

According to Falana, “Malam lost an eye and is in the process of losing the second one because it has developed glaucoma. In the case of the wife, the bullets on her had not been totally extracted,” he stressed.

According to him, doctors would determine where to treat El-Zakzaky and his wife and the type of medical care they would require. This is just as he expressed hope that their medical condition would improve before March 25, which is the adjourned date.

The Kaduna State government filed eight charges against El-Zakzaky, his wife and two others based in Kano and Katsina.

The IMN leader, his wife, Yahya and Abdulqadir were charged for alleged conspiracy and abetting culpable homicide, among other related offences