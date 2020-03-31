COVID-19: Buhari appoints Osinbajo to head Economic Sustainability Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an Economic Sustainability Committee with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Chairman.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during a press briefing by the task force in Abuja on Monday.

“For economic sustainability, Mr President has, today, approved the constitution of a committee to be chaired by His Excellency, the Vice President”, Mustapha said.

“The terms of reference of the committee will be announced soon.”

The SGF maintained that the response strategy of the PTF would remain focused on testing, detection, contact tracing, containment, slowing down the spread and management of coronavirus.