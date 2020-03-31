Kano commissioners, others slash salaries to boost state coffers for virus pandemic fight

Kano State Commissioners and other political office holders have donated 50 percent of their salaries to provide intervention and succour to the downtrodden in the state to cushion effect from the lockdown measures in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This was coming as a multi-billionaire business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata also announced a donation of N300million to the noble cause.

The Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

Garba said, “Barely 24 hours after the inauguration of Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, individuals and corporate organizations have started responding positively.

“The 38-member committee was set up to seek and collect donations from corporate organizations and individuals in cash or kind and distribute the same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by the government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano.

“An elder statesman and multi-billionaire business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has today announced a donation of N300million to the committee.

“In addition, Kano-based businessmen, Alhaji Abba Sumaila and Alhaji Abubakar Dalhatu, chairman Al-Amsad Group, have donated 500 sacks of spaghetti and N5million respectively.

“In the same vein, all commissioners and political office holders in the state have also donated 50 percent of their salaries to the noble cause.

“The first donation of N28.5million from UBA was yesterday announced by Governor Ganduje at the inauguration ceremony while Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has pledged to provide all needed facilities for the earmarked 600-bed Isolation Centre at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

“The committee, therefore, urged organizations and well to do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards this humanitarian gesture,” Garba however stated.