COVID-19: NLC opposes using contributory pension for palliatives

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed suggestions that part of the National Contributory Pension Fund be used as palliatives for the workers and other vulnerable groups, to cushion the effects of the lockdown over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The Contributory Pension Scheme, which came into existence in 2004, has grown to over N10 trillion.

The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, stated this on Friday in Abuja, at the joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He was responding to a question on whether the contributory pension could be used as palliatives as the lockdown entered the fourth week.

According to him: “This is not free money; it is the money that belongs to the pensioner; it is in the pensioners retirement savings account. It is structured in such a way that he continues to draw this money throughout his life. So, clearly speaking, we need to protect these funds and ensure that the pensioners or the workers contributing these monies, such that at the end of the day, they would be able to have something to rely on. So, clearly, I think it should not be used for this (COVID-19 palliative) purpose.”

The NLC President used the opportunity to laud the PTF members for the work they were doing to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also commended the chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, for interfacing between PTF and NLC.

He said that the NLC would continue to engage the government and the PTF, even as he commended the frontline health workers for the sacrifice they are making to curtail the virus.

Wabba decried the number of health workers affected by COVID-19, saying it was imperative to interface with the taskforce.

He said: “The chairman of PTF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, must be commended for the interface between PTF and NLC. NLC would continue to be reasonable by engaging the government and the PTF, while we also commend the frontline health workers for the sacrifices, they are making to curtail the virus,” Wabba said.

The Labour president added that the NLC members who are tailors have produced locally-made face masks, that will be distributed free to the frontline health workers and some other Nigerians, adding that one of the advantages of the locally made face mask was that it can be washed, iron and re-used.

Mustapha, who received some of the face masks commended the NLC for the support and urged other Nigerians to emulate them.