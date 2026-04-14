Payment of long-awaited arrears arising from the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review has commenced for members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The NARD’s Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Ibrahim, confirmed this in a letter to all members, sighted by our correspondent, adding that the arrears, covering between one and six months for some members, were already being disbursed.

Many doctors were also said to confirm receipt of the arrears.

“The leadership of NARD… is pleased to inform all members that payment of the outstanding 25/35 CONMESS review arrears… has commenced,” the statement said.

Ibrahim reassured members yet to be credited that payments would be completed in due course, urging patience.

He disclosed that the August component of the arrears was encountering minor administrative challenges, which could delay payments by up to two weeks.

“Payments for August are currently facing a few challenges that are being addressed… the August arrears may be delayed by about a week or two,” he added.

The CONMESS review, which adjusts salary scales for medical and dental officers in Nigeria’s public sector, has been a recurring source of tension between doctors and the government. Delays in implementing salary adjustments and settling arrears have, in the past, triggered industrial actions by NARD, disrupting healthcare services across federal and state hospitals.

Resident doctors, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s tertiary healthcare system, have repeatedly raised concerns over welfare issues, including unpaid salaries, hazardous working conditions, and brain drain driven by better remuneration abroad.

According to industry estimates, Nigeria has lost thousands of doctors to migration in recent years, worsening doctor-to-patient ratios and straining an already fragile health system.

The latest development signals progress in ongoing efforts by the government to address welfare concerns and avert potential labour unrest.

Ibrahim said members with unresolved payment issues after the disbursement period should channel complaints through their respective centre leadership for prompt resolution.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience, resilience, and continued trust… Be assured that we remain steadfast and committed to the welfare and well-being of all NARD members,” he said.