Dangote opens up on almajirai influx to South-East

Dangote Industries Limited has denied its trucks were being used in smuggling northern youths into the southern parts of the country, especially the South East.

Management of the organisation in a letter to President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, described the allegation in some quarters as spurious and misleading.

Recently, Nwodo had reportedly said vehicles belonging to the companies of Aliko Dangote, were notorious in transporting northern youths to the South.

The letter by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, dated May 27, 2020, urged the public to help it rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities perpetuated by some unscrupulous persons.

He, however, warned those illegally transporting materials on Dangote trucks that such unauthorised goods shall be confiscated and the drivers and owners of the goods prosecuted according to the law.

He also explained that their trucks were only permitted to carry Dangote products, including limestone, high grade gypsum and coal.

Chiejina also appealed to the public to report any defaulting trucks to the management of the group.

“We plead with the public that while making the report, to remember to include the following details: truck type, plate number, cab no, location, contents, colour of the truck and photographs of the truck and goods, if possible.

“The police and/or law enforcement agents are also authorised to arrest any Dangote driver involved in such illegal act,” he said.

He added that only two persons, the driver and his assistant, were authorised to be in the truck at any time.