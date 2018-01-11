Four days after repairs, fresh explosion hits Escravos-Lagos Pipeline

The Escarvos to Lagos Pipeline has been ruptured by an explosion along Egbokodo-Omadino, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said.

This is coming four days after the resumption of gas supply through the pipeline after the completion of repair work following a fire incident on it last week.

The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System supplies gas to power plants, in addition to feeding the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.

Last week, the ELPS-C (downstream) of the pipeline was incinerated by a bushfire at Abakila, in Ondo State, a development that led to the total collapse of the nation’s power grid.

The fire incident affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos State with a subsequent shutdown of some power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW. – Punch.