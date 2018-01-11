Man, 84, rapes 77-year-old woman at gunpoint

January 11, 2018 0

An 84-year-old man is accused of using a gun to force a 77-year-old woman to have sex with him in the city of Emden in the north of the country.

The local public prosecutor and police force said on Thursday that several weapons with ammunition were discovered during a search of the man’s flat in the village of Krummhoern on Wednesday.

A police officer confiscated the man’s gun licence.

The prosecutor and police said the man is believed to have carried other attacks since November 2016.

An investigation is ongoing. – NAN.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Herdsmen have declared war on Nigeria – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said yesterday that herdsmen have declared war on Nigeria and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop their activities without further evasiveness ...