Electricity has been restored in four states under the Jos Electricity Distribution franchise – Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, and Benue.

The power was restored at approximately 7:20 pm. on Wednesday. Our correspondent reports that residents of Jos, Plateau capital, erupted into jubilation when light was restored.

For the past 10 days, several northern states have been plunged into darkness following the tripping of the 330kV transmission line between Benue and Enugu states.

Consequently, residents of the affected states lamented the severe impact of the blackout on their daily lives and business.

On Monday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, had said his principal was leading efforts to end the disruption that has paralysed social and economic activities in the North, summoning the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.”

According to Onanuga, the President directed the Minister of Power and relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states.

“President Tinubu is saddened by the reports of vandalism and willful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

“In a meeting with the Minister of Power, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President directed a long-term solution to the problem,” the presidential aide said.

The statement quoted President Tinubu to have charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

“To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, President Tinubu also directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

“President Tinubu implores traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

“He said the government will no longer condone deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities,” the statement added.